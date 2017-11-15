CVS system interruption causes problems for prescription filling

(KRON/CNN) — Frustrated patients faced a second day of trouble getting prescription medications at CVS pharmacies on Tuesday.

Company officials say a system interruption is impacting some of its stores around the country.

CVS said on Twitter that all of its pharmacies are able to fill prescriptions.

But there seem to be some conflicting reports as some on Twitter Tuesday evening are claiming CVS is still unable to fill prescriptions.

CVS says it is working to resolve the problem.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES