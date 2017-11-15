CVS system interruption causes problems for prescription filling

(KRON/CNN) — Frustrated patients faced a second day of trouble getting prescription medications at CVS pharmacies on Tuesday.
Company officials say a system interruption is impacting some of its stores around the country.
CVS said on Twitter that all of its pharmacies are able to fill prescriptions.
But there seem to be some conflicting reports as some on Twitter Tuesday evening are claiming CVS is still unable to fill prescriptions.
CVS says it is working to resolve the problem.
- ‘PSYCHOPATHIC’ ESCAPEE FROM HAWAII ARRESTED IN STOCKTON
- BODY OF TEHAMA COUNTY GUNMAN’S WIFE FOUND UNDER HIS HOUSE
- VIDEO: MAN THROWS PUNCHES, RACIAL SLURS AT BART PASSENGER
- 19 MEN ARRESTED IN PROSTITUTION STING AT UNION CITY HOTEL
- WHERE CAN YOU FIND HOMES FOR UNDER $500K IN THE BAY AREA?
- PREGNANT WOMAN WHO TOOK PHOTO WITH BEES SHARES SAD NEWS