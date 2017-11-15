OAKLAND (KRON) — The dog that went missing last month in Oakland has been safely returned.

A woman says she purchased the 7-year-old Yorkshire Terrier–Biscuit–at the Laney College flea market for $700.

The woman who bought the dog says it wasn’t until after she purchased Biscuit that she realized the dog may have been stolen.

Biscuit was waiting in her owner’s car last month when she was snatched. It happened right outside the popular Mexican restaurant Guadalajara on Fruitvale Avenue and San Leandro Street.

The original owner says the dog was returned unharmed.

Authorities are still looking for the person who took the dog.

