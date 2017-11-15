Great American Smokeout: A day to quit smoking

WOOD Published:

 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials across America will ask smokers to put down the cigarettes for a good cause Thursday.

It’s for the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, which is held every year on the third Thursday of November.

Organizers say when a smoker quits, even for one day, they are taking a step towards a healthier life and reducing their risk for cancer.

Globally, lung cancer kills more people than any other cancer — more than breast, colorectal and prostate cancers combined, according to Spectrum Health.

In Michigan, Spectrum Health says nearly 1.5 million people — 19 percent — use tobacco. Nearly 15 percent of middle school students across the state currently use tobacco, jumping to more than 23 percent of high schoolers.

