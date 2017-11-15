Incoming storm prompts Flash Flood Watch for North Bay

By and Published:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An incoming storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the North Bay.

The National Weather Service ordered the watch because of concerns about flooding and sinkholes across the fire damaged areas.

In Santa Rosa, some people have been told to be ready to leave in case of flooding.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. when heavy downpours are expected.

Impacted areas include the recent Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns, and Pocket burn scars, as well as the Fountaingrove neighborhood in northeast Santa Rosa.

Locally heavy rain will bring an increased risk of debris flows, mudslides and flash flooding to the recent burn scars.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s