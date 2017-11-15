Incoming storm prompts Flash Flood Watch for North Bay

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An incoming storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the North Bay.

The National Weather Service ordered the watch because of concerns about flooding and sinkholes across the fire damaged areas.

In Santa Rosa, some people have been told to be ready to leave in case of flooding.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. when heavy downpours are expected.

Impacted areas include the recent Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns, and Pocket burn scars, as well as the Fountaingrove neighborhood in northeast Santa Rosa.

Locally heavy rain will bring an increased risk of debris flows, mudslides and flash flooding to the recent burn scars.

NEW – Flash Flood Watch issued for the North Bay Mtns & Valleys beginning 4 pm Wednesday. Locally heavy rain will bring increased risk of debris flows, mudslides & flash flooding to the recent burn scars. https://t.co/0pKHhHl43K #CAwx #CArain — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2017

Moderate-to-heavy rain will impact parts of the #NorthBay & #SF Bay Area Wednesday evening and night. Here’s one forecast model’s simulation hour-by-hour of what we can expect. #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/hEWZUCacA4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES