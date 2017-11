MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — A United States postal worker was honored on Wednesday for risking his life to save a fellow employee in Oakland.

The victim was shot while she was making her rounds. That’s when our KRON4 hero jumped into action.

Grant Lodes has the details.

Watch the above video to see Grant’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES