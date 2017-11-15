Man arrested in prostitution sting at Union City hotel was high school girls soccer coach

By , and Published: Updated:

 

UNION CITY (KRON) — A man arrested in an undercover prostitution sting at a Union City hotel was a high school girls soccer coach, according to KRON4’s Justine Waldman.

Luis Ruiz, of Union City, was one of 19 men arrested in the sting.

On Nov. 3, Union City Police and the Alameda County Vice Enforcement Team conducted the operation, according to officials.

The goal was to recover commercially sexually exploited children, arrest adult and juvenile prostitutes, pimps, and male customers.

The operation took place at an unknown Union City hotel.

PHOTOS: Union City PD Prostitution Sting

Here is a statement from Castro Valley High School:

Families have expressed concerns about reports in the media regarding the CVHS Junior Varsity Girls Soccer Coach. Castro Valley High School was only notified Tuesday afternoon, November 14th of allegations of conduct not related to school. The District took immediate action and placed the Coach on leave. We have assigned Coach Lauren Nadler to work with the team.

Safety and the well being of students are our highest priorities. As always please let us know if you have any concerns or questions.

