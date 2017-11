SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man pulled from the water by a surfer at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach is in critical condition on Wednesday night, firefighters said.

Police are on-scene.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

We got pulses back on our victim and the adult male is ENROUTE to an emergency room. SFFD CLEARING https://t.co/aHGjcTGEKb — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 16, 2017

