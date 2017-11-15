LOS ALTOS (KRON) — A man had to be rescued from the back of garbage truck on Wednesday after he got stuck in the compactor.
It happened in Los Altos at around 10:00 a.m.
The man was stuck for about 30 minutes. He was taken to the hospital.
The injuries were not life-threatening.
At this point, it is still not clear how the man ended up in the garbage truck compactor.
Fire officials say there was a language barrier between the crews and the victim.
