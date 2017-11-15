Monterey County rattled by swarm of earthquakes

GREENFIELD (KRON) — The United States Geological Survey has recorded several small to moderate earthquakes in Monterey County this week.

The swarm continued Wednesday morning with a small 2.6-magnitude earthquake striking Greenfield at 7:52 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

It began on Monday when a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Gonzales.

Here’s a list of earthquakes to hit in the area in the last 24 hours:

Tuesday, 2:27 p.m. – Magnitude 2.7 in Ridgemark

Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. – Magnitude 3.2 in Gonzales

Tuesday, 5:23 p.m. – Magnitude 3.8 in Gonzales

Tuesday, 7:09 p.m. – Magnitude 2.6 in Soledad

Tuesday, 8:48 p.m. – Magnitude 3.1 in Rio Vista

Tuesday, 10:58 p.m. – Magnitude 2.5 in Gilroy

Wednesday, 4:15 a.m. – Magnitude 2.5 in Gonzales

Wednesday, 7:52 a.m. – 2.6 magnitude in Greenfield

