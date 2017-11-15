Monterey County rattled by swarm of earthquakes

GREENFIELD (KRON) — The United States Geological Survey has recorded several small to moderate earthquakes in Monterey County this week.
The swarm continued Wednesday morning with a small 2.6-magnitude earthquake striking Greenfield at 7:52 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.
It began on Monday when a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Gonzales.
Here’s a list of earthquakes to hit in the area in the last 24 hours:
Tuesday, 2:27 p.m. – Magnitude 2.7 in Ridgemark
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. – Magnitude 3.2 in Gonzales
Tuesday, 5:23 p.m. – Magnitude 3.8 in Gonzales
Tuesday, 7:09 p.m. – Magnitude 2.6 in Soledad
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m. – Magnitude 3.1 in Rio Vista
Tuesday, 10:58 p.m. – Magnitude 2.5 in Gilroy
Wednesday, 4:15 a.m. – Magnitude 2.5 in Gonzales
Wednesday, 7:52 a.m. – 2.6 magnitude in Greenfield
Check out KRON 4’s Interactive Earthquake Map and stay with KRON 4 for all your Earthquake Alerts.
- 4.7-EARTHQUAKE RATTLES SOUTH BAY
- PHOTOS: BOY’S INJURIES AFTER BEING THROWN FROM WATER SLIDE
- MOTHER OF TWO KILLED IN SOUTH SF HIT-AND-RUN
- BART POLICE OFFICER ATTACKED BY ALLEGED FARE EVADER
- COPS: 2ND-GRADE TEACHER CAUGHT WITH COCAINE IN PURSE
- JOB PAYS $10K A MONTH TO LIVE IN CANCUN