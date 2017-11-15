Raiders' struggling pass defense prepares for Tom Brady

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Playing against the Oakland Raiders defense has made some run-of-the-mill quarterbacks look like Tom Brady this season.

Now a defense on pace for one of the worst seasons in NFL history when it comes to pass defense gets to face Brady himself when the Raiders (4-5) take on the New England Patriots (7-2) on Sunday in Mexico City.

“We can play with anybody in the league, but we got to play better or you’re going to have a rough day against a guy like Tom Brady,” coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday. “So, that’s the challenge. We’ve got to do enough as a football team to win this game.”