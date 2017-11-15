Raiders' struggling pass defense prepares for Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes part in drills before practicing Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, on the campus of the Air Force Academy in Air Force Academy, Colo. The Patriots are practicing at Air Force, which is located at an elevation of 7,200 feet, to prepare to face the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game Sunday in Mexico City, which sits at an elevation of almost 7,400 feet above sea level. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Playing against the Oakland Raiders defense has made some run-of-the-mill quarterbacks look like Tom Brady this season.

Now a defense on pace for one of the worst seasons in NFL history when it comes to pass defense gets to face Brady himself when the Raiders (4-5) take on the New England Patriots (7-2) on Sunday in Mexico City.

“We can play with anybody in the league, but we got to play better or you’re going to have a rough day against a guy like Tom Brady,” coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday. “So, that’s the challenge. We’ve got to do enough as a football team to win this game.”

