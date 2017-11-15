SIERRA NEVADA (KRON) — The ‘Atmospheric River’ that’s barreling toward Northern California will bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until 4 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Possible whiteout conditions and extremely difficult travel conditions are expected over the Sierra passes from Wednesday through Thursday.

The warning includes I-80 Donner Pass, Highway 50 Echo Summit and Highway 88 Carson Pass.

If you are planning to travel to the Sierra from the Bay Area, it is advised you wait until Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect tomorrow and last through Thu. night for the Sierra above 6000 ft. Travel will be difficult especially Wed. night and Thu. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xiDAB6Kumx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 15, 2017

First moderate #AtmosphericRiver of the season for #NorCal! Storm system off the #PacNW will combine with warm moisture near Hawaii Wednesday #cawx pic.twitter.com/x6MRHWKwKq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2017

Possible whiteout conditions and extremely difficult travel conditions over Sierra passes today through Thursday. Here’s the latest #snow forecast for I-80 and HWY 50. #cawx pic.twitter.com/33zzWbiao9 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 15, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES