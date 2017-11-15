Storm fueled by Atmospheric River to bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada

SIERRA NEVADA (KRON) — The ‘Atmospheric River’ that’s barreling toward Northern California will bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until 4 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Possible whiteout conditions and extremely difficult travel conditions are expected over the Sierra passes from Wednesday through Thursday.

The warning includes I-80 Donner Pass, Highway 50 Echo Summit and Highway 88 Carson Pass.

If you are planning to travel to the Sierra from the Bay Area, it is advised you wait until Saturday.

