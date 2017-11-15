Storm Watch: Heavy rain to hit Bay Area, flooding possible

(KRON) Heavy rain is about to slam the Bay Area.

San Francisco and Oakland could get up to two and a half inches of rain by Friday. San Jose could see two inches of rain in the same time period. Santa Rosa and Nap may get more than two inches of rain as well.

The first month and a half of the new water year was off to a slow start across the San Francisco Bay Area. When all is set and done with this rain event, most areas will be back to near normal. 🌧️☔️ #CArain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ulwoBfQY1P — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 15, 2017

There are flash flood and flood watches already posted in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties. The alerts are for mountain areas and burn areas from the October wildfires.

⚠️ Flash Flood Watches & Flood Watches are in effect for the evening & overnight hours for locations impacted by the recent burn scars. Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected in the watch areas. #CArain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Tf2bPCGDLK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 15, 2017

This storm hits late Wednesday in the North Bay then spreads south to the central Bay Area.

Moderate to locally heavy rain will arrive in the North Bay this evening and spread south to #SanFrancisco overnight as an #AtmosphericRiver impacts the state. Image courtesy of @UWCIMSS. 🌧️☔️ #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/wXc8ru2eQN — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 15, 2017

