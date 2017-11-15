Storm Watch: Heavy rain to hit Bay Area, flooding possible

A car travels on a flooded road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(KRON) Heavy rain is about to slam the Bay Area.

San Francisco and Oakland could get up to two and a half inches of rain by Friday. San Jose could see two inches of rain in the same time period. Santa Rosa and Nap may get more than two inches of rain as well.

There are flash flood and flood watches already posted in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties. The alerts are for mountain areas and burn areas from the October wildfires.

This storm hits late Wednesday in the North Bay then spreads south to the central Bay Area.

