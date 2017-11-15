The World According to Gary: Ayesha Curry opens new restaurant in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the UCLA players returning to the U.S. and Ayesha Curry opening her new restaurant.

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The players were detained in Hangzhou following allegations of shoplifting last week before a game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai.

Ayesha Curry is opening up her own restaurant in San Francisco called International Smoke.

She’s also being featured on Forbes 30 Under 30.

