UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China

By Published:
Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball, right, Jalen Hill
UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, left, LiAngelo Ball, right, and Jalen Hill, background center, are surrounded by the media as they leave the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. The three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting returned home, where they may be disciplined by the school as a result of the international scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China admitted to the crime and apologized before coach Steve Alford announced they were being suspended indefinitely.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were described as “good young men” by Alford at a campus news conference on Wednesday.

The coach said the trio wouldn’t be allowed to suit up, practice or travel with the team while the university continues to sort out the circumstances of last week’s incident in Hangzhou, China.

Ball, Hill and Riley took turns admitting to their actions and apologizing while also thanking President Donald Trump for intervening on their behalf with his Chinese counterpart. Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero also spoke, but no one took questions from a horde of media.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s