RICHMOND (KRON) — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Richmond home.

Police say they have few leads in the case, and on Wednesday night, they are asking for the community’s help to find the shooter.

One of the women killed was just 24 years old.

A close family friend spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday.

In the shooting, two people died and two others managed to stay alive.

Haylee Flores was killed at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a residence on the 900 block of View Drive in Richmond.

“It is very sad to hear so young a lady passed at 24 years old,” said the family friend, who did not want to reveal her identity.

The mother of one of Haylee’s close friends showed KRON4 a photo of her when she was 15 years old

“This morning, my daughter called me. She lives in Lancaster and told me about her friend,” the family friend said. “She was in her quinceanera. I just came to burn a candle because she is not around. My daughter is not around.”

Richmond police say a 24-year-old man was also killed during the shooting.

Two additional victims were wounded but survived.

“We don’t really have any information about a suspect or a motive at this time, but what we do know is that this incident was very specific and very targeted,” Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said. “Four victims at a shooting, so we are asking for help. If anybody has any information whatsoever, contact us at the police department and the information can remain anonymous.”

