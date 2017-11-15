SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is preparing for the incoming rain with flood barriers.

The temporary barriers have been set up along 17th and Folsom Street.

That is a low-lying area, which is prone to flooding during heavy rains.

There are 500 feet of interlocking barriers lining the streets with movable barriers

Crews will be on site at all hours to let people in and out of their homes and businesses.

This is the third year that the flood barriers have been used.

Public utilities has also hand-delivered hundreds of sandbags in the area.

They also highly recommend that property owners purchase flood insurance.

