VIDEO: San Francisco public utility installing flood barriers to prepare for upcoming storm

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is preparing for the incoming rain with flood barriers.

The temporary barriers have been set up along 17th and Folsom Street.

That is a low-lying area, which is prone to flooding during heavy rains.

There are 500 feet of interlocking barriers lining the streets with movable barriers

Crews will be on site at all hours to let people in and out of their homes and businesses.

This is the third year that the flood barriers have been used.

Public utilities has also hand-delivered hundreds of sandbags in the area.

They also highly recommend that property owners purchase flood insurance.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s