$20,000 reward in 5 Oakland, Richmond murders

OAKLAND (KRON) — The FBI is offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrests in specific Oakland and Richmond murder cases.

Oakland and Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects responsible for five murders.

The murders date back to 2005.

These are the victims:

Sean McClellan and LaCorey Brooks were shot and killed on June 27, 2005, on Ripley Avenue, Richmond, California.

Nguyen Ngo was shot and killed on April 23, 2009, on 45th Street, Oakland, California.

Nehemiah Lewis was shot and killed on June 11, 2010, on Athens Avenue, Oakland, California.

Andrew Henderson Jr. was shot and killed on April 13, 2011, on E Street, Oakland, California.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call the Oakland Police Department.

