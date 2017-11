SOLEDAD (KRON) — A 3.2 earthquake has struck near Soledad in Central California on Thursday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

This is the latest in a string of quakes.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) and hit at around 7:28 p.m.

The quake hit 23.6 kilometers (14.6 miles) north-northeast of Soledad.

