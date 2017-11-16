3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gonzales

By Published: Updated:

GONZALES (KRON) — Earthquakes continue to rattle the area of Gonzales Thursday afternoon, according to United States Geological Survey.

The latest quake struck at around 3:08 p.m. and was centered about 13 miles northeast of Gonzales.

Monterey County has been experiencing a swarm of earthquakes this week.

