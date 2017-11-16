Atmospheric river brings heavy rain to the Bay Area



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The first “atmospheric river” of the season arrived Wednesday night and into Thursday night.

The storm system brought about moderate to heavy rain over all over the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Rebbeca Strom says the rain will push into Monterey Bay after sunrise this morning with lingering showers into tonight. Dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday before another system potentially arrives late Sunday into Monday.

