BART Police officers involved in shooting at Richmond station

RICHMOND (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting happened at the Richmond BART station early Thursday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers with the BART Police Department received a report of a man armed with a firearm leaving the Richmond BART station, police said.

Police said the suspect had reportedly been involved in an altercation.

Officers searched the area and found a suspect matching the description.

Police said they contacted the suspect and that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

It’s unclear if the suspect or the police fired the first shot.

It’s also unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Police recovered the firearm from the suspect.

The incident is being investigated by the Richmond Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorneys Office.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES