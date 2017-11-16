Bay Area cities, counties receive warning from DOJ

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)— Several Bay Area cities and counties received a warning from the Department of Justice.

Letters were sent to San Francisco, Berkeley, Fremont as well as Contra Costa, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties.

The letter says the cities and counties may be violating federal law by preventing employees from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

President Trump has threatened to take money away from sanctuary cities. The cities and counties have until Dec. 8 to respond to the Justice Department’s letter.

