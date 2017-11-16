Big rig collides with pole, knocks out power in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON)–An area of Fremont is closed off and without power after a big rig collided with a pole Thursday morning.

According to the Fremont Police Department, the accident happened near the intersection of Automall Pkwy & Boscell RD.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews estimate power to be fully restored within a few hours.

