Big rig collides with pole, knocks out power in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON)–An area of Fremont is closed off and without power after a big rig collided with a pole Thursday morning.

According to the Fremont Police Department, the accident happened near the intersection of Automall Pkwy & Boscell RD.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews estimate power to be fully restored within a few hours.

Breaking-nearly 3k people, some businesses w/o power after big rig hits power pole. Fremont. Automall @kron4news pic.twitter.com/PMjEPUYvh2 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 16, 2017

Breaking-big rig takes out power pole in Fremont. Automall westbound. Near the Costco here. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/1o1XkJObQC — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 16, 2017

Breaking-big rig collides with power pole in Fremont. Automall and Boscell. Power out to 3k @kron4news pic.twitter.com/SwsTY9r7Rd — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 16, 2017

