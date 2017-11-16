CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man robs San Pablo liquor store

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

SAN PABLO (KRON) — San Pablo police are looking for the man they say robbed a liquor store last week.

There’s surveillance video of the robbery. It happened at the Handy’s liquor store on San Pablo Avenue at Lovegrove Street.

Police say the man walked in and pointed a gun at the clerks–then went behind the counter.

They say he shot the cash register twice, ripped the cash drawer out and took off.

He’s described as a black man between 40 and 50 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing between 230 and 250 pounds.

He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt (with white drawstrings), blue jeans, and brown work boots.

