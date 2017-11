Crash blocking 4 left lanes on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)–The four left lanes of Highway 101 in Mountain View are closed following an injury accident.

The accident happened on southbound 101 at Shoreline. Traffic is slow from San Antonia Road so prepare for delays.

Major Problem#MountainView SB 101 at Shoreline

Injury Accident

Four left lanes closed

Slow from San Antonio Rd pic.twitter.com/TGcgsecCdr — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) November 16, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES