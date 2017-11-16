Flooding a major problem for drivers in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The slow ride through San Francisco this morning is due in large part to flooding.

According to CHP, crews closed the northbound James Lick connector to the northbound Central Freeway ramp to prevent any disaster.

It caused some earlier issues and an accident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s