Flooding a major problem for drivers in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The slow ride through San Francisco this morning is due in large part to flooding.
According to CHP, crews closed the northbound James Lick connector to the northbound Central Freeway ramp to prevent any disaster.
It caused some earlier issues and an accident.
