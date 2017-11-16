HOT SPOT: Multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 4 in Antioch

By Published: Updated:


ANTIOCH (KRON)– California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that has the right lanes blocked.

The crash happened on westbound 4 near the A Street exit. KRON4’s Robin Winston said there’s lots of debris in the middle of the road as a result of the accident. She urges drivers to watch for slippery roads.

Traffic is at a crawl so consider taking Highway 18 as an alternate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s