HOT SPOT: Multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 4 in Antioch



ANTIOCH (KRON)– California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that has the right lanes blocked.

The crash happened on westbound 4 near the A Street exit. KRON4’s Robin Winston said there’s lots of debris in the middle of the road as a result of the accident. She urges drivers to watch for slippery roads.

Traffic is at a crawl so consider taking Highway 18 as an alternate.

Major Problem in #Antioch WB 4 at A Street Accident blocking several lanes, slow from Hillcrest. pic.twitter.com/0crpXEsJA4 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) November 16, 2017

