Petaluma police searching for credit card thief

By Published:

PETALUMA (KRON)–Petaluma police hope the public can help locate an alleged credit card thief.

According to police, a woman had her purse stolen after she accidentally left it at a business on Oct. 24 around 12:30 p.m.

The purse contained miscellaneous personal items and her wallet. The victim was later notified by her bank that an unknown person attempted to use her credit card at a Target in Petaluma. The transaction was denied and the suspect left the store.

Surveillance video captured the attempted transaction. The suspect is described as a white woman with brown hair, approximately 5’7″ tall. She has a large tattoo of what looks like a flower on her neck/back.

