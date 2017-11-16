Santa Clara County sees first flu-related death of season

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Public Health Department reported their first flu-related death of the season Thursday.

The individual who died was an adult under age 65 and passed away earlier this month, health officials said.

According to the health department, the individual who died had other medical conditions that put them at increased risk of severe complications from the flu.

The individual did not receive this year’s flu vaccine.

No other cases of severe flu have been reported to the Public Health Department this flu season.

In addition to getting the vaccine, health officials advise individuals to take the following steps to protect themselves and loved ones from flu:

Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue.

If you do not have a tissue, cough into your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Stay home when you are sick, and keep your children home when they are sick.

Stay home until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

