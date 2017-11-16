Series of robberies near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a series of robberies that have occurred in Berkeley.

Since Nov. 9, robbery detectives have been investigating a series of five robberies where suspects have been targeting college-aged pedestrians traveling alone near the UC Berkeley campus.

Four of the incidents took place north of the campus and one in the south campus area.

Based on the geographic proximity of the crime scene, victim descriptions, and the suspect’s methods, detectives believe these crimes are related and are the work of a robbery crew.

Here is a summary of the robberies:

Date Time Location Crime Modus Operandi Suspect Description 11/9/2017 9:16pm Spruce/Virginia Attempted Robbery Suspects approached a lone victim, engaged him in conversation and then attacked him. Suspects attempted to take the victim’s backpack but he fought back. Vehicle: None seen SU1: Black male adult, 18-22, 5-10 to 5-11, thin build SU2: Black male adult, 18-22, 5-10 to 5-11, thin build 11/9/2017 10:05pm 2600 block of Regent Robbery A lone victim was approached by 2 suspects and grabbed. Following a short conversation the suspects took the victim’s property SU1: Black male adult, 18-22, 5-11 to 6-01, thin build SU2: White or Hispanic male, 18-22, thin build, 5-11 to 6-02 11/12/2017 7:25pm 2400 block of Le Conte Ave Attempted Robbery A lone victim was approached by two suspects. They tried taking his phone and backpack. He resisted and a fight ensued. The robbery was interrupted by an approaching vehicle. SU1: White male, 20-25, 5-10, thin SU2: White male, 20-25, 5-10, medium build 11/12/2017 8:37pm Hearst/Scenic Ave Robbery A lone victim was approached by two suspects. One suspect grabbed the victim and forcibly removed his backpack while the other threatened that he had a gun. SU1: Hispanic male, 25-30, heavy build, black hair SU2: Asian male, 25-30, 6-0, medium build 11/14/2017 6:35pm Spruce/Virginia Attempted Robbery A lone victim was walking on the 1700 block of Spruce when he was approached by the suspects. One threatened he had a gun while the other tried to take his backpack. The victim resisted and was battered by the suspects. The crime was interrupted by passers-by yelling at them. SU1: Hispanic male, 18-25, 5-08 to 5-10 SU2: Hispanic or black male, 18-25, 5-10 to 6-0

