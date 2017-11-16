SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A small sinkhole was found in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area on Thursday morning after a storm swept through the North Bay Firestorm burn area, according to the city.

Crews found the sinkhole at Dafford Place, which is one of 31 areas in the area to have parts of burned underground storm drainpipes due to the wildfires.

The street is closed while crews work to fix the sinkhole.

No other major issues have been reported as a result of the storm.

Here is the full storm drain assessment map:

