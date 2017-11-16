Storm Damage: Sinkhole found in Santa Rosa Fountaingrove neighborhood

By Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A small sinkhole was found in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area on Thursday morning after a storm swept through the North Bay Firestorm burn area, according to the city.

Crews found the sinkhole at Dafford Place, which is one of 31 areas in the area to have parts of burned underground storm drainpipes due to the wildfires.

The street is closed while crews work to fix the sinkhole.

No other major issues have been reported as a result of the storm.

Here is the full storm drain assessment map:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s