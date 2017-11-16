The World According to Gary: Put Steph Curry under your Christmas tree



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about how you can give Steph Curry to family and friends for Christmas and three UCLA players face punishment after shoplifting in China.

Go ahead and thank Darya. She found out a way you can gift Steph Curry for Christmas. He’s teaching some of his special skills on Masterclass.com for a fee.

The three UCLA basketball players arrested in China won’t be hitting the court again anytime soon. UCLA’s coach announced their indefinite suspension as the players issued public apologies Wednesday afternoon.

Luxury super-car maker, Lamborghini, gifted Pope Francis with something special. Pontiff received a special edition white and gold Lamborghini Huracan, to match his papal garb. But the holy father isn’t keeping his sweet new ride. Pope Francis is giving it up for the benefit of those in need.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES