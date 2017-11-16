Tight end Jared Cook opening up Raiders passing game

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) As tight end Jared Cook has gotten more comfortable in the Raiders offense he’s become an increasingly reliable downfield threat for quarterback Derek Carr.

That’s been big for Carr, who has struggled trying to get the ball deep to wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree this season.

“There’s a lot of tight ends that can run the intermediate and short routes, but not a lot of them on third down can run a go route and catch a 35-yard gain,” Carr said. “Those are few and far between. Having a guy like Jared to have that speed that he doesn’t just run the short stuff or intermediate stuff, he can take the top off and I’m liable to throw it.