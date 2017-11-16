Tight end Jared Cook opening up Raiders passing game

Lakana Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders came into the season trying to chase the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West dominance. The Raiders head into the first meeting between the rivals this season on a four-game losing streak and desperate for any kind of win. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders came into the season trying to chase the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West dominance. The Raiders head into the first meeting between the rivals this season on a four-game losing streak and desperate for any kind of win. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) As tight end Jared Cook has gotten more comfortable in the Raiders offense he’s become an increasingly reliable downfield threat for quarterback Derek Carr.

That’s been big for Carr, who has struggled trying to get the ball deep to wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree this season.

“There’s a lot of tight ends that can run the intermediate and short routes, but not a lot of them on third down can run a go route and catch a 35-yard gain,” Carr said. “Those are few and far between. Having a guy like Jared to have that speed that he doesn’t just run the short stuff or intermediate stuff, he can take the top off and I’m liable to throw it.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s