Truck carrying 6,000 chickens overturns in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A big rig carrying thousands of chickens overturned Thursday morning in Sonoma County.
The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 121 and Ramal Road just east of Schellville, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The big rig was carrying 6,000 chicken in crates, the driver told CHP.
The crash spilled the chickens all over the roadway and halted Hwy 121 for hours.
A video of the scene shows that many of the chickens survived the crash. However, some appeared to be pretty shaken up and barely moving.
The chickens were on their way to Petaluma Poultry from a farm in the area, according to CHP.
