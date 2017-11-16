MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A baby and an adult were hurt on Thursday after a truck carrying dogs went off an embankment in San Francisco, firefighters said.

The two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident happened at 26th and Santiago.

The driver is a dog walker. Firefighters comforted the dogs as their owner arrived.

Two dogs are still missing.

The truck started rolling backward and then hit a Prius, which helped slow down the car. It then went into a gray house and hit the side.

Six or seven of the dogs have been reunited with their owners.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

SFFD update on the 26th and Santiago Incident two K9s missing now. SFFD called the owners of 7 with good reunification’s pic.twitter.com/fWLnmijDxo — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 17, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SF truck accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES