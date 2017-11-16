VIDEO: Baby, adult hurt after truck carrying dogs goes off embankment in San Francisco; 2 dogs missing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A baby and an adult were hurt on Thursday after a truck carrying dogs went off an embankment in San Francisco, firefighters said.

The two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident happened at 26th and Santiago.

The driver is a dog walker. Firefighters comforted the dogs as their owner arrived.

Two dogs are still missing.

The truck started rolling backward and then hit a Prius, which helped slow down the car. It then went into a gray house and hit the side.

Six or seven of the dogs have been reunited with their owners.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

