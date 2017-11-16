SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The daughters of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend spoke to KRON4 on Thursday, and police are still searching for her killer.

South San Francisco police have released details of the suspected driver.

The crash happened Saturday near the dangerous intersection of El Camino Real and Hazelwood Drive near Brentwood Bowl.

Single mother Teresa Gonzalez was crossing the street to try and get to an Uber.

The daughters are still in shock. They’re both just in their early 20s and never imagined they would have to bury their mom at this point.

Gonzales herself was young. She was only 44. She was incredibly close to her parents and her two young daughters.

The oldest, Andrea, was on vacation in Hawaii when she got what she says is the worst news of her life.

On Saturday night, Gonzales, who owned a nanny business with a friend, had gone on a rare night out to watch some live music at the Brentwood Bowl on El Camino Real.

Her family says she had called an Uber to go home just before midnight and was crossing the street to get into it when she was struck by the suspect. Police say the suspect fled and they are still on the hunt for him.

Meanwhile, this family says they’re forever changed.

“She was everything. She was our best friend, and she was really young. She was only 44, and we had that best friend relationship, the three of us. The three musketeers,” daughter Sabrina Kinter said.

“Nobody closer. Nobody closer,” daughter Andrea Gonzales added. “It all feels like a dream, really. It’s still sinking in.”

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early-to-mid 30s. He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

They say he had a pencil thin mustache and a short faded haircut.

He’s believed to have been driving a black 1998-2000 Toyota or Lexus.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call South San Francisco police.

And as a testament to how loved Gonzales is, the GoFundMe page set up by her daughters to cover funeral expenses reached its goal of $10,000 in two days.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES