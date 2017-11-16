Woman refuses to remove ‘F— Trump’ decal from pickup

A Houston-area sheriff posted a photo of a truck with profanity against President Trump on Facbeook NOv. 15, asking to speak with the driver (Sheriff Troy Nehls Photo)

HOUSTON (AP) — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area says she won’t remove the decal.

Karen Fonseca says she’s been repeatedly stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation for the sticker that says “F*** Trump and F*** you for voting for him.”

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongside a request to speak with the driver. The post has since been removed.

Nehls said Wednesday that the message could cause offense and raised the possibility of a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. He later said he supports freedom of speech rights and that he wanted to start a dialogue with the truck’s owner.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas posted on Facebook that Fonseca’s message is protected speech and urged her to reach out to the organization.

