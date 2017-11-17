101-year-old man identified as North Bay firestorm victim

SANTA ROSA (AP) — A 101-year-old man who told his wife to flee Northern California’s deadly wildfires without him is the latest victim of last month’s blazes to be identified.
The Press Democrat reported Friday that authorities identified the elderly man as longtime Santa Rosa resident Tak-Fu Hung. He was one of at least 43 people killed by the fires.
Hung’s granddaughter tells the newspaper Hung got as far as the front door of his burning home when he told his 76-year-old wife, Helen, he could not make it through the flames.
Rosanne O’Hara says he advised his wife to continue on her own.
Helen Hung was found in a neighbor’s driveway. She suffered burns and is being treated at a skilled nursing facility.
Hung, a former general in China’s army, was born in 1915.
