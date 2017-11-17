SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A 7-year-old girl hurt in a head-on, DUI crash in Sonoma County on Tuesday has died, according to Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

Kaliyah Adkins died at Children’s Hospital in Oakland on Friday. The suspect, Jose M. Lopez-Perez, was arraigned in the hospital on Friday afternoon.

He is being charged with two counts of murder (for the mom and daughter). Estefania Soto, 27, also died in the crash.

Lopez-Perez is in custody with no bail.

His next court appearance will be on Nov. 27.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning on westbound Highway 12.

The CHP says the head-on collision happened around 7:45 a.m. just west of Agua Caliente.

A caller told police that a car trying to pass several other cars, crossed over the double yellow lines and hit an oncoming car.

