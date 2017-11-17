Authorities: Oregon child porn producer nabbed by FBI

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — FBI agents arrested a Portland man Thursday for reportedly producing child pornography after a criminal complaint filed against him alleged that he approached 2 young girls via an app.

According to the criminal complaint, Juan “Carlos” Ramon is accused of contacting 2 Louisiana girls, ages 6 and 8, via an app called “Musical.ly.”

The complaint alleges Ramon convinced the children to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. According to the complaint, Ramon contacted multiple other minors for explicit material.

Musical.ly users can create a video, lasting between 15 seconds and 1 minute, which the user can then share with others using the site.

Due to previous jobs Ramon has held, investigators believe he may have had opportunities to be in direct contact with children over a period of years. It’s believed Ramon is currently employed by El Programa Hispano Católico in Gresham. It’s also believed he worked for Metropolitan Family Service’s SUN school program in Gresham.

The investigation into Ramon began in late June when a family contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana about what was believed to be the victimization of children.

Ramon appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Papak Friday and was ordered to be detained.

The FBI advised parents to ask their children if Ramon did or said anything inappropriate to them. If your child shares an incident involving Ramon, please call 503.224.4181.

