Police identify, seek to ban man accused of yelling racial slurs, punching BART passenger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was caught on video yelling racial slurs and throwing punches at a BART passenger has been identified by BART police.

“We have successfully identified him and we will be moving forward in seeking a prohibition order to ban him from the system,” BART Police said.

I’m hearing @SFBART police many have found the man shown in the video. According to a witness 3 police officers were waiting for him at 12th street station and removed him from the train. Stay tuned to @kron4news with more information. https://t.co/cX6w3vNQRS — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) November 17, 2017

