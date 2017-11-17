Police identify, seek to ban man accused of yelling racial slurs, punching BART passenger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was caught on video yelling racial slurs and throwing punches at a BART passenger has been identified by BART police.

“We have successfully identified him and we will be moving forward in seeking a prohibition order to ban him from the system,” BART Police said.

