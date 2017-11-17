Police identify, seek to ban man accused of yelling racial slurs, punching BART passenger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was caught on video yelling racial slurs and throwing punches at a BART passenger has been identified by BART police.
“We have successfully identified him and we will be moving forward in seeking a prohibition order to ban him from the system,” BART Police said.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
BREAKING!
I’m hearing @SFBART police many have found the man shown in the video. According to a witness 3 police officers were waiting for him at 12th street station and removed him from the train. Stay tuned to @kron4news with more information. https://t.co/cX6w3vNQRS
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) November 17, 2017
- ‘PSYCHOPATHIC’ ESCAPEE FROM HAWAII ARRESTED IN STOCKTON
- BODY OF TEHAMA COUNTY GUNMAN’S WIFE FOUND UNDER HIS HOUSE
- VIDEO: MAN THROWS PUNCHES, RACIAL SLURS AT BART PASSENGER
- 19 MEN ARRESTED IN PROSTITUTION STING AT UNION CITY HOTEL
- WHERE CAN YOU FIND HOMES FOR UNDER $500K IN THE BAY AREA?
- PREGNANT WOMAN WHO TOOK PHOTO WITH BEES SHARES SAD NEWS