Berkeley Mayor: Tweet about ICE raid at construction site not true

BERKELEY (KRON) — The mayor of Berkeley claims a tweet about an ice raid at a construction site on Friday morning is not true.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin tweeted:

“Reports of an ICE raid happening in South Berkeley are not true. The police were serving a warrant and there was no ICE presence or involvement of any kind. Berkeley continues to be a Sanctuary City and we stand with our undocumented community.”

This comes after a woman on Twitter claimed the city worked with ICE in a raid at Sacramento Street and Alcatraz Avenue.

Our Special Response Tm served an arrest warrant this morning on the 1500 blk of Alcatraz. PD clear of the area. There was no involvement from ICE. — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) November 17, 2017

