Berkeley Mayor: Tweet about ICE raid at construction site not true

BERKELEY (KRON) — The mayor of Berkeley claims a tweet about an ice raid at a construction site on Friday morning is not true.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin tweeted:

“Reports of an ICE raid happening in South Berkeley are not true.

The police were serving a warrant and there was no ICE presence or involvement of any kind. Berkeley continues to be a Sanctuary City and we stand with our undocumented community.”

This comes after a woman on Twitter claimed the city worked with ICE in a raid at Sacramento Street and Alcatraz Avenue.

