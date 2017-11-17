NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for two mugging suspects who they say stole nearly $200,000 from a man visiting from the West African nation of Guinea.
Police say the attack happened Nov. 7 in the Bronx. Investigators say the 46-year-old man was making his way out of a building when he was attacked by two men. Police say one man ran off with the victim’s book bag while the other suspect kept him in a headlock.
Authorities say the man was carrying $190,000 in cash he meant to bring to his son.
Investigators aren’t sure if the suspects knew the man had a large amount of cash in his possession. Police have released surveillance images of the attack.
Police continue to investigate.
- ‘PSYCHOPATHIC’ ESCAPEE FROM HAWAII ARRESTED IN STOCKTON
- BODY OF TEHAMA COUNTY GUNMAN’S WIFE FOUND UNDER HIS HOUSE
- VIDEO: MAN THROWS PUNCHES, RACIAL SLURS AT BART PASSENGER
- 19 MEN ARRESTED IN PROSTITUTION STING AT UNION CITY HOTEL
- WHERE CAN YOU FIND HOMES FOR UNDER $500K IN THE BAY AREA?
- PREGNANT WOMAN WHO TOOK PHOTO WITH BEES SHARES SAD NEWS