Former high school staff member accused of raping student

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a former staff member at Kent-Meridian High School has been charged with third-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes involving a 15-year-old student.

The Seattle Times reports 33-year-old Kristal Gamble was booked into King County Jail Monday.

Charging documents say the alleged victim’s father found communications between Gamble and his son on his son’s cellphone in September and the boy’s mother then filed a police report.

The charges say Gamble offered the student sex in return for maintaining good attendance and repeatedly sought to meet the boy after school.

Charges say the teen told a detective he met Gamble after school only once and that she performed a sex act on him in a park.

Charges say Gamble told Child Protective Services, which also initiated an investigation, that she didn’t remember messaging the boy.

