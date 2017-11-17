Group working to save ‘dancing pig’ sign near San Jose Caltrain

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A group is working to save the iconic “dancing pig” sign in San Jose by making it a community landmark.

The sign stands on Montgomery Street near the San Jose-Diridon Caltrain station.

The Stephen’s Meat building was demolished, but the sign remains standing about a decade later.

The sign is not at risk of being torn down right now.

But if Google’s plan in San Jose becomes a reality, the sign could be torn down.

The group called the Preservation Action Council is trying to get signatures, so this doesn’t happen.

The sign has been up for over 50 years.

