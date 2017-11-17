In Studio: Health impact from North Bay fire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The smoke from the North Bay fires could be seen across the Bay Area bringing ash and poor air quality for many people.
Internal Medicine Specialist Doctor Runjhun Misra joined KRON4 to take a closer look at the impact the air quality had on people’s health.
Watch the video above to learn more.
