In Studio: Health impact from North Bay fire smoke

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The smoke from the North Bay fires could be seen across the Bay Area bringing ash and poor air quality for many people.

Internal Medicine Specialist Doctor Runjhun Misra joined KRON4 to take a closer look at the impact the air quality had on people’s health.

Watch the video above to learn more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s