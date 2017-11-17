Man, woman hospitalized after dog attack in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after a dog attack in Oakland Friday morning.
Officers responded to a dog bite incident at around 10:04 a.m. in the 2600 block of 63rd Avenue, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from dog bite wounds, according to police.
Emergency medical services responded to the scene and provided medical aid to the victims.
The man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital and were last listed in stable condition.
The Oakland Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
