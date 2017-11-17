Man, woman hospitalized after dog attack in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after a dog attack in Oakland Friday morning.

Officers responded to a dog bite incident at around 10:04 a.m. in the 2600 block of 63rd Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from dog bite wounds, according to police.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and provided medical aid to the victims.

The man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

The Oakland Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

