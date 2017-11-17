VIDEO: 1 dead after Muni bus, dump truck collide on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A deadly collision involving a dump truck and a muni bus on Highway 101 in San Francisco left multiple people injured Friday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said several lanes of southbound Hwy 101 were closed just north of the Cesar Chavez off-ramp.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a Muni bus and a dump truck collided.

The collision caused the dump truck to overturn.

One person that was critically injured in the crash has died.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and three people were treated at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

CHP estimates that the lanes will reopen by 7 p.m.

