SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A deadly collision involving a dump truck and a muni bus on Highway 101 in San Francisco left multiple people injured Friday afternoon.
At 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said several lanes of southbound Hwy 101 were closed just north of the Cesar Chavez off-ramp.
According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a Muni bus and a dump truck collided.
The collision caused the dump truck to overturn.
One person that was critically injured in the crash has died.
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and three people were treated at the scene.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
CHP estimates that the lanes will reopen by 7 p.m.
