PG&E plans to cup 25,000 fire-damaged trees in Northern, Central California

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: A backfire is set by firefighters to protect houses in Adobe Canyon smolders near a house during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

 

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. plans to cut down up to 25,000 fire-damaged trees in an effort to protect power lines in 13 counties across Northern and Central California.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras tells the Press Democrat tree-cutting crews are already working along roads and across private property and that the work should be completed by the end of the year.

She says residents in fire areas may have noticed bright green spray-painted marks at the base of trunks on trees near power lines.

Contreras says they were left by PG&E arborists and foresters who determined the trees need to be cut down.

The utility has been faulted in multiple lawsuits alleging poorly maintained power lines were responsible for the series of fires that started Oct. 8. The cause of those fires remains under investigation by the state.

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com

