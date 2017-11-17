SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect Friday accused of trying to run over an officer with a car.
The incident happened at around 11:01 a.m. at O’Shaughnessy Boulevard and Woodside Avenue in the city’s Twin Peaks Neighborhood, according to SFPD Officer Grace Gatpandan.
Officers were in the area conducting an investigation.
The officer was not injured.
Another vehicle was struck during the incident.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
