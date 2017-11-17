Police search for suspect who tried to run over officer with car in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect Friday accused of trying to run over an officer with a car.

The incident happened at around 11:01 a.m. at O’Shaughnessy Boulevard and Woodside Avenue in the city’s Twin Peaks Neighborhood, according to SFPD Officer Grace Gatpandan.

Officers were in the area conducting an investigation.

The officer was not injured.

Another vehicle was struck during the incident.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s